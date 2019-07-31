Report: Arkansas State & Arkansas have talked about possible football matchup

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s not summertime in the Natural State without the A-State versus Arkansas football debate. 2019 is no different.
The magazine Arkansas Money and Politics provides the next chapter in the saga. They report that Red Wolves vice chancellor of intercollegiate athletics Terry Mohajir and athletic director Hunter Yurachek have had “informal chats” about the possibility.
A-State has non-conference opponents scheduled as far ahead as 2025 (Iowa State). Arkansas announced a home & home with Utah on Wednesday for the 2026 and 2028 seasons. The Red Wolves have played in-state competition in the past, while the Razorbacks will venture into that water for the first time in 2021 against UAPB.
Meanwhile fans of both programs will continue the neverending debate.
The last meeting between A-State and Arkansas in any sport was the 2005 Women’s NIT. The last tilt between the two in a men’s sport was the 1987 NIT.
