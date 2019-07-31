School working against time to prep for classes

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 school received storm damage two months ago, and now they’re fighting against the clock to make sure the high school is ready before August 13.
Two months ago, a storm came through ripping off the roof on the Corning School campus.
Now, the floors are stripped, the halls are filled with dust and the classrooms are left partially ready.
Superintendent Kellee Smith said the school will be ready in time.
“Kids will be able to be in here by August 13th in the classroom,” she said. “We may still have to do some final touches with some painting and things like that, but yes, it will be ready for kids.”
When the roof came unattached, rain fell into the school, pooling up to four inches of water in some areas.
In computers and network alone, $250,000 worth of damage was done. In total, the entire damage to the facilities is close to $750,000.
“When you have this much water, it also damages your fiber that runs from room to room for your networking, so that was damaged as well,” she said.
Through it all, Superintendent Smith said the school is more than the damage the storm left behind.
“Being a Bobcat is more than a building,” she said. “It’s the people and we have definitely seen our bobcat pride shown through all of this.”
The school starts its school year on August 13 and they said they’ll be ready for the kids.
