Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

TOKYO, Japan (KAIT/NBC News) - When it’s brutally hot, anywhere with air conditioning is the place to be.
But what about those times when you can't enjoy air conditioning's cool breeze?
Take a look at Sony's mini air conditioning.
It's hidden in a built-in pocket on a specially designed t-shirt.
It's called the 'Reon Pocket,' a smartphone-sized body cooling device you can wear.
Sony says it can lower your body temperature by 23 degrees.
It can also be used to warm you up when cold weather blows in.
It uses what's known as the Peltier effect.
Electric currents are used to transfer heat between two objects which ends up creating a temperature difference.
You can control it with an app on your smartphone.
It runs on battery for 90 minutes on one charge and takes 2 hours to recharge.
Sony says the handy little device will start shipping next March.
