Woman accused of stalking victim for two years, threatening to kill them

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A woman is in trouble after she sent numerous text messages and threats to a person for over two years.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim went to the University Police Department on Thursday, July 25 to report several threats from the suspect, Susan Upchurch.
The victim reportedly began treating the suspect as a counselor back in 2006-2007. In 2017, the victim requested that Upchurch be re-assigned to another counselor because of intermittent hostility towards the victim. Upchurch’s treatments ended in Dec. 2017 and she refused another therapist.
According to the affidavit, the victim was given a “duty to warn” call on Jan. 24, 2018, with a worker afraid that Upchurch could hurt the victim. The victim reported the incident to Paragould Police, but no action was taken.
The victim told police Upchurch harassed her repeatedly through phone calls, texts, and social media.
The victim then received a text on July 25, 2019, stating that Upchurch “would shoot herself in front of the victim.”
The next day, the victim received another text stating, “I will hunt you down at ASU and Families Inc. and kill you for abusing me over Pam.” A second text sent by Upchurch to another person reportedly read, “I’ll kill Donna for you breaking HIPPA laws with her.”
A second “duty to warn call” was given to the victim from a therapist at a VA hospital, where a therapist said the suspect told her she was going to kill the victim.
According to a second probable cause affidavit, Judge David Boling issued a warrant for Upchurch and authorities later arrested her.
During an interview, Upchurch admitted to sending the victim numerous texts, including some from a “spoof app” on Google.
Upchurch confessed to telling the victim and others that she planned to kill the victim, doing it to frighten and intimidate.
Upchurch appeared before a judge Tuesday and is charged with 1st-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, and physical injury to school stalking.
She was given a $15,000 bond and her next court date is Aug. 30.
