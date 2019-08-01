AMBER ALERT: Baby, pregnant mother abducted at gunpoint out of Maries Co., Mo.

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Maries County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for an child on Thursday, August 1.
Authorities say the 10 to 11-month-old boy, Dominique Summerford and his mother were abducted at gunpoint.
The mother, 22-year-old Alison Summerford, and her baby were abducted from 32498 Maries County Road 213 at 1:40 p.m.
Authorities say Summerford is five months pregnant.
The suspect is believed to be Terrioun Frye. He is described as having black hair, a black beard and wearing a t-shirt with a dragon on it.
They are possibly en route to the Arkansas area in a dark-colored GMC or Chevrolet pickup, last seen driving toward Vienna, Mo. It had four tires in the bed of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Maries County Sheriff’s Office at 573-422-3381.
