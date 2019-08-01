Arkansas State football reports for fall camp, holds media day Thursday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The countdown to kickoff is officially on for Arkansas State football.
The Red Wolves reported for fall camp Thursday and are hosting their annual media day. Head coach Blake Anderson will hold a press conference at 3:00pm, we’ll stream it live here and on the Region 8 News app.
Chris Hudgison and Matthew Schwartz are on campus, both will have updates on twitter and on the Region 8 Sports facebook page. We’ll have full interviews with assistant coaches and players on kait8.com and on the app later tonight.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.