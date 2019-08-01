Aug. 1: Police investigating late-night shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning, Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Temperatures stay near average for this time of year with highs staying mostly in the upper 80s for the rest of the week.
A stray shower or area of sprinkles is possible this morning, and an isolated shower can't be ruled out this afternoon.
We're still watching a disturbance that will move in Friday and Saturday and put rain chances a little higher.
News Headlines
Jonesboro police are investigating a late-night shooting in the 1000-block of Vine Street. Adam Jones has a live report at the top of the hour.
A Region 8 town’s push for growth is already seeing results.
A former Region 8 mayor faces charges after police say he masqueraded as a contractor.
Investigators have released new details about what led to a deadly shooting at a Memphis-area Walmart.
