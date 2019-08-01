Austin Cook off to a great start in Wyndham Championship

Austin Cook off to a great start in Wyndham Championship
(Source: PGA Tour Live)
By Chris Hudgison | August 1, 2019 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated August 1 at 10:55 AM

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (KAIT) - Austin Cook is trying to lock up a spot in the PGA Tour Playoffs.

The Jonesboro native and Razorback alum is off to a great start in the Wyndham Championship. He fired a 29 on his opening nine with 7 birdies. He’s currently -5 through 15 holes and tied for 2nd place in the 1st round.

Cook is fresh off of his best result in the 2018-19 PGA Tour campaign. He finished tied for 4th at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky. Austin has 2 top 10s and 3 top 20s this season. He enters this weekend 126th in the FedExCup standings. The top 125 will play in The Northern Trust next week.

