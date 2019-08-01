Batesville veterans memorial vandalized

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A veterans memorial in Independence County has been vandalized.
According to Little Rock television station KARK, witnesses at the National Guard Armory report that the Fallen Soldier Memorial was found ripped from its base and thrown into a ditch down the street.
It happened earlier in the week.
Batesville police and armory officials are investigating.
If you have information on the crime, call the National Guard Armory at (870) 793-5188 or the Batesville Police Department at (870) 569-8111.
