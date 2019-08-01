City officials push for business, residential growth

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 city that is pushing for growth is seeing results in multiple aspects.
From commercial to residential, city officials are noticing that one impacts the other.
It started as an effort to get more businesses and jobs in Caraway.
Roach Conveyors’ expansion, adding 20 new jobs, was just the beginning.
Mayor Bo James said city officials are making phone calls every day recruiting businesses to Caraway.
Some of their newest include Tippy’s To Go, a food truck that is now up and running, and The Daily Dose Pharmacy, which will start construction on State Street, right next to the Access Medical Clinic.
"You can come right out of Access Medical Clinic, walk right next door, pick up your medication and go home and get to feeling better," Mayor James said. "This one will be in walking distance for anybody that doesn't have transportation to go to a different town, we're just trying to build our community and make it a happy place to live."
James said the pharmacy is set to open this fall.
And, in the meantime, officials are working on getting a grocery store and a bank in Caraway as well.
James said it's all about recruiting things that people living in the city need.
And that commercial growth is jump-starting residential growth too.
The city has sold about six acres of land for three new homes and five apartments to be built, bringing even more people and tax dollars into the city.
"We're welcoming people every day that they want to come," James said. "We'll bring in more taxes to the city, and we can put that tax money back to work in the community here."
Mayor James said it’s been a group effort getting the community to this point, and he hopes to see continued growth for years to come.
