Community not giving up on cutting tree down

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Citizens are still rallying to get a tree cut down since the last wreck eight months ago.
It has claimed the lives of two and the family says officials haven’t done anything to stop the next crash from happening.
“I don’t anybody else to have to deal with what our family has to go through,” family member of crash victim Brandy Johnson said.
The family has reached out to the Poinsett County Judge, ArDOT and the mayor.
However, Marked Tree Mayor Danny Johnson says it is out of his hands. He told Region 8 News that he made a call to ArDOT and they plan to come out and survey the land.
He could not confirm if they have surveyed the land but says what’s done with the tree is completely left up to the state.
But, according to a lot of families, they are willing to cut the tree down themselves and they say lives are far more important than keeping that tree up.
“There’s been too many lives lost already, it’s time for it to come down,” Brandy Johnson said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.