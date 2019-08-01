A customer ate his food and then pulled a gun

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A customer ate, left and then pulled a gun on the manager.
Jonesboro Police Officer Keith Baggett responded to Hibachi Grill at 1699 Red Wolf Blvd. around 9 p.m. Wednesday about a customer who refused to pay.
Restaurant manager Jian Yang told Officer Baggett that a man had come into the restaurant, eaten his food and then left, according to the initial incident report.
When he was confronted outside, the suspect pointed a gun at the manager and then took off.
The suspect was described as a black male between the age of 16 to 20. He had brown eyes and black, short hair that was straight. He looked to weigh about 150 pounds, and was about 5’8” tall with a medium build.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 935-(STOP) 7867.
