Driver injured after vehicle plunges off bridge

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was hospitalized after their vehicle rolled off a bridge.
Around 8:30 Wednesday night, the Batesville Fire Department responded to the Miller Creek Bridge on East Main.
According to a news release posted on social media, first responders found an overturned vehicle on the railroad tracks.
The vehicle reportedly rolled over off the bridge, landing on its top.
The victim was hoisted to the top of the bridge and taken to the hospital.
Survival Flight, according to the post, landed on the scene to assist Vital Link EMS.
The fire department did not release the driver’s name nor the extent of the injuries.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.