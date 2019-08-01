Family of slain peace activist responds after charges filed in deadly nightclub shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a grand jury indicted a man in the shooting of a Memphis peace activist, the victim’s boyfriend says they got the right man but with the wrong charge.
Toshia Addision, aka “Choosey Parker” was killed outside the former Purple Haze Nightclub.
Her boyfriend, Frank Tuggle, was present on the night of the shooting.
“Just my last vision of her standing there with a bullet hole in her back. It has destroyed me,” said Tuggle.
According to police, the shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. on March 18, 2018 on Second Street at Lt. George W. Lee Avenue.
Memphis Police say 28-year-old Alan Neal was the trigger man. Ballistics show the bullets came from Neal’s gun. Neal has been charged with second degree murder.
Tuggle suffered a critical gunshot wound to his leg. Addision, 41, was shot in the stomach. She died about a month later in the hospital.
“To shoot us and then come back, reload and shoot us again, I don't understand how that is to give merit to say second degree murder,” said Tuggle.
He believes Neal should be charged with first degree murder.
Investigators say Tuggle and Neal were exchanging gunfire the night Addison was fatally shot.
Tuggle was arrested shortly after the shooting, but charges were later dropped. Tuggle says he never fired a weapon, but says there were multiple shooters that night..
“It was two that I seen with my own eyes,” said Tuggle.
Choosey Parker’s aunt says while the family is thrilled with Neal’s indictment, they also say his arrest is just the tip of the iceberg.
“I feel that each ‚and I say each and every person involved in my niece’s shooting, need to be held accountable,” said Diamond Mourning, Addison’s aunt.
The family says it's been difficult waiting months for the ballistics test to come back.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says on average firearm testing for cases out of Memphis is about 43 weeks.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.