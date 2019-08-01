Former Independence County mayor arrested

EL DORADO, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - A former Independence County mayor is facing charges in south Arkansas, accused of masquerading as a contractor.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, Earnest Gregory Pectol was arrested in Conway July 27 as he was coaching a youth sports team at the Don Owen Complex.
Pectol, who was the mayor in Magness, had active arrest warrants in Jefferson and Union counties and is being prosecuted on two complaints, totaling about $17,000.
KATV also reported that the city of Batesville is suing Pectol and his wife, Candace over a $1,000 rental fee owed to rent the gym at the Community Center for a basketball tournament April 27-28.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.