Grant helps Black Rock Main Street Association improve downtown

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Black Rock is hoping to see some improvements downtown thanks to a grant given to the Black Rock Main Street Association.
The association has only been around since January, but president of the board Bray Brooks said they’ve been working hard to make downtown Black Rock a place people want to go.
“We’re just seeing people kind of come downtown again and enjoy the atmosphere which, hopefully, we’ll build on,” said Brooks. “Right now, it’s not where we want it but eventually, we’ll get there with the help of the citizens, with the help of the city.”
The community grant was given to the association by Walmart and it, along with donations from the community, will go to improving downtown Black Rock.
