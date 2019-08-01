Imboden adds wheelchair accessible swing to park

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Imboden is making a few renovations in their park, including trying to make it handicap accessible so everyone can enjoy it.
They recently upgraded one of their old swing sets and also added a new wheelchair accessible swing.
Public Works Director Nick Bagwell said they hope to add more accessible equipment in the future.
“We’ve noticed some people in the park at birthday parties and such that are in wheelchairs and we wanted to provide them with something they could use as well,” said Bagwell.
They’ll be working on several renovations at the park over the next couple of years, including landscaping, working on drainage issues.
They’ll also be adding new playground equipment that gives everyone access to the park.
