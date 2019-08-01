Jonesboro police investigating second shooting on Vine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Within hours of being called to a late-night shooting on Vine Street, Jonesboro police returned Thursday morning to investigate a second shooting.
Just after 6 a.m., a victim was taken to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the desk sergeant.
The alleged shooting happened in the area of Burke and Olive,, close to where another shooting occurred Wednesday night in the 1000-block of Vine Street.
Officers are on the scene of this second shooting, gathering evidence.
