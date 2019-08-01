Jonesboro police investigating second shooting on Vine

Louisville Metro Police Department crime scene tape generic photo. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 1, 2019 at 6:40 AM CDT - Updated August 1 at 6:47 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Within hours of being called to a late-night shooting on Vine Street, Jonesboro police returned Thursday morning to investigate a second shooting.

Just after 6 a.m., a victim was taken to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the desk sergeant.

The alleged shooting happened in the area of Burke and Olive,, close to where another shooting occurred Wednesday night in the 1000-block of Vine Street.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of Burke and Olive, just a block or so from another shooting on Vine Street. (Source: Google Maps)

Officers are on the scene of this second shooting, gathering evidence.

