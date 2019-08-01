Jonesboro police investigating shooting on Vine Street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of Vine Street, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Officers got a call around 10 p.m. July 31 about the shooting.
According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, witnesses at the scene told police there was a fight that broke out between several individuals when someone fired a gun multiple times.
A gray car was seen leaving the area and a short time later, police dispatch got word that a gunshot victim was at a local hospital.
At this time, police do not know if the events are related, Smith said.
Police could also be seen putting up crime scene tape in the area of the shooting, as well as looking for traces of evidence including shell casings.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.
