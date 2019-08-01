Judge finds probable cause to arrest man for rape

(Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 1, 2019 at 9:48 AM CDT - Updated August 1 at 9:48 AM

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) -A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Harrisburg man with rape.

Just hours after Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies arrested him, 18-year-old Dillon Bryant Patterson appeared in district court.

During the hearing, Judge Ron Hunter found probable cause to charge Patterson with one count of rape.

In addition to a $150,000 cash/surety bond, the judge also issued a no-contact order between Patterson and the victim.

Patterson’s arraignment in circuit court is set for Sept. 24.

