Lawrence County School District breaks ground on big projects

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County School District broke ground on a pair of large projects Thursday.
The school is starting construction on a new gymnasium as well as a baseball and softball complex.
Last year, a 2.9-mill increase was passed by voters, to pair with funds already saved to start building.
Superintendent Terry Belcher said the projects are something the district has been wanting for several years now.
“Exciting day for our school, it’s something that’s been needed for a long time and a year ago this month, the voters approved to help us pay for this and we’re moving forward,” said Belcher.
The school’s current gym is almost 60 years old.
The new gym will offer updated equipment and locker rooms, as well as an administrative office.
Right now, the school uses the city’s ball fields for their baseball and softball games.
They hope to finish work on the ball fields by March 2020 with enough time for the teams to play on them next season.
The new gym should be completed in Sept. 2020.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.