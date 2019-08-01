Man killed in Marion Co., Arkansas crash

MARION CO., Ark. (KAIT/KY3) -A Lawrence County man was killed this week in a crash in Marion County, Arkansas, according to authorities there.
A report from Springfield television station KY3 noted Christopher R. Kopp, 42, of Walnut Ridge died in the crash.
The crash happened July 30 off County Road 124. Investigators told KY3 that Kopp was going east and lost control as he negotiated a curve to the left.
Kopp then overcorrected and struck an embankment, authorities said.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, according to KY3.
