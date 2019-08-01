Noah Gatlin in battle at right tackle as Razorback fall camp nears

“Noah is one of those guys that he may one of my top 6, 7 ,8 guys. He’s battling with Dalton Wagner at right tackle, and he got a little banged up and Dalton took over that spot and never really let it go. So I like that competition. But there’s always a chance Noah knows that he might play right, he might play left. I have some ideas in my mind. As we get going into camp, a little bit of cross training I’m going to do. And we’ll see what happens there.”