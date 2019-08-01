RED WOLVES RAW: Arkansas State Media Day 08/01/19

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences.
The Arkansas State football team held their annual Media Day on Monday afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Head coach Blake Anderson entering his sixth season at the helm took to the microphone to close out the day.
Listen to nearly 27 minutes of Coach A’s thoughts about fall camp and preparation in leading up to the season opener on August 31st against SMU.
Also checkout other interviews from members of the coaching staff as well as nine different Red Wolves players.
