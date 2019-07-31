Southaven Police officer released from hospital, saved by bullet resistant vest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southaven Police officer shot while responding to a call at Walmart is home and out of the hospital.
Police say recent active shooter training and the officer's equipment saved his life.
"The officer that was shot was wearing his vest and it's what saved his life,” Southaven Deputy Chief Mark Little.
The Southaven Police officer who was shot has yet to be identified.
“Most officers are wearing a level to combat most of the handguns on the market,” said Little
It's still not clear what kind of weapon the alleged gunman, 39-year-old Martez Abram used. Abram is accused of shooting and killing two Walmart employees and injuring an officer.
"Giving them the appropriate tools to do the job is absolutely critical,” said Ryan Christen with Action Shooter 360.
Experts say these vests are crucial in keeping officers safe.
"They don't actually ricochet the bullet or reflect it. They catch it either in the fibers of of the vest or if it's a higher protection vest they can catch it with rifle plates,” said Christen.
As for Deputy Chief Mark Little, he's just thankful the officer involved was wearing his vest.
"It's just one of your many tools like your gunbelt, your radio, your firearm,” said Little.
The Southaven Police Department gets new vests every few years. Each one costs between $400-$600.
Police say they will not be releasing the name of the officer involved, but we learned he’s been with the department just under a year.
