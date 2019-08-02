Ark. baby survives 100 ft. fall from cliff

ROGERS, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas mother and her baby experienced a life threatening fall Thursday while walking on a trail in Lake Atlanta Park.
According to KARK, the mother and her child were walking the trail when she lost control of the stroller. The stroller then fell down a 100 foot cliff with the baby inside.
The mother broke her ankle and injured her face while trying to save her baby, but the baby was not hurt. A tree stopped the stroller from going into the water below the cliff.
Rogers Fire Department took two trips up and down the cliff using technical equipment called an MPD to quickly rescue everyone involved in the accident says KARK.
“You go from a lowering to a raising system and back and forth and that changeover is really what takes most of the time during an operation," said Captain Josh Chapman from the Rogers Fire Department. “What an MPD does is this makes it so our changeover of the lowering and going back down is much faster.”
