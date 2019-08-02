Ark. police chief offers reward on homicide suspect

CAMDEN, Ark. (KSLA) - The Camden, Arkansas, police chief is now personally offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a man accused of killing a mother and her son.
Police are looking for 24-year-old Jory Worthen.
The victims, Bossier native Alyssa Cannon, 20, and her four-year-old son were found dead in her home in Camden about five weeks ago.
Worthen has evaded capture since.
Just this week, authorities arrested Montez Woods, 22, in connection to the deaths.
Anyone with any information on Worthen’s whereabouts are urged to contact local law enforcement.
