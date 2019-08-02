Arkansas dispensary offers medical marijuana deliveries

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A new Mid-South dispensary promises to deliver medical marijuana right to your front door.
“I started about two months ago on medical marijuana and it has absolutely changed my life. I no longer have to take pain medication," said Angela Lewis.
Lewis no longer has to take other medications to counteract the negative effects of her pain medication.
She can now walk into the Greenlight Dispensary in Helena-West Helena with her medical marijuana card and buy what she needs.
However, not everyone can.
“A lot of people have disabilities. A lot of people are physically unable to get over to a dispensary," said Holley Stuart, general manager of Greenlight Dispensary.
Stuart says that is why the business delivers.
The product is delivered to patients’ homes in white vans. The delivery is within a 100-mile radius to places like West Memphis and Jonesboro, cities that still do not have marijuana dispensaries up and running.
“It’s leaving a lot of people in these areas without access to the facility," said Stuart.
The minimum order for delivery is $100 with a fee that could be as much as $20. You can also order online, Greenlight will walk you through it.
Greenlight has many different marijuana products, from the actual flower to topicals and gummies. Many of them are from Bold Team in Cotton Plant, Arkansas.
Like other dispensaries, Greenlight follows strict rules.
You can’t walk inside the dispensary without a medical marijuana card. Greenlight is secure.
There is armed security at a place that has a product that has given many people like Angela Lewis renewed hope.
“It has been a life changer for me," said Lewis.
It is not clear when a dispensary will open in West Memphis.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.