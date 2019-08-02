Arkansas State announces enhancements for “Game Day Party on the Ridge”

Fans will be able set up their tailgating space at 5:00 p.m. every Thursday before A-State’s five Saturday home games and at 5:00 p.m. on the Tuesday prior to the Red Wolves’ Thursday night contest against Louisiana. Individuals can set up tents in the open spaces on a first come, first served basis. Those individuals are also asked to please have their tents broken down and removed by 5:00 p.m. on the day following the game.