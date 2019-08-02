Arkansas State announces enhancements for “Game Day Party on the Ridge”

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State Athletics Department continues to implement new initiatives to improve the game-day atmosphere and fan experience at Centennial Bank Stadium, most recently announcing enhancements to both the First Community Bank Tailgate Community and Artents Tailgate Promenade as part of its “Game Day Party on the Ridge.”
Beginning this season, the area located north of the Red Wolf Walk sidewalk in the First Community Bank Tailgate Community will now permit open tailgating. The area on the south side of the sidewalk will continue to allow open tailgating as well, just as in year’s past.
Fans will be able set up their tailgating space at 5:00 p.m. every Thursday before A-State’s five Saturday home games and at 5:00 p.m. on the Tuesday prior to the Red Wolves’ Thursday night contest against Louisiana. Individuals can set up tents in the open spaces on a first come, first served basis. Those individuals are also asked to please have their tents broken down and removed by 5:00 p.m. on the day following the game.
Additional enhancements are also being made to the Artents Tailgate Promenade, located south and west of the stadium. The Hijinx Family Fun Zone is being relocated from the Student Activity Center to this area, which will also now feature live music and interactive games and experiences with Red Wolves student-athletes.
The live music acts, many of which have an A-State and Jonesboro connection, include Dillan Cate (Aug. 31), Eli Adams (Sept. 21), The Philip Jackson Band (Oct. 17), The Band Trippp (Oct. 26), Arkansas Brothers (Nov. 16) and The Crafton Brothers Band (Nov. 23).
The chance to interact with A-State’s student-athletes could range from playing catch with a baseball player to shooting hoops with a member of the basketball team to racing against a track athlete and much more.
All activities in the Artents Tailgate Promenade start two and a half hours prior to kickoff and wrap up 15 minutes before game time. Fans are encouraged to make plans to join the Game Day Party on the Ridge and all of the activities prior to kickoff at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Both single-game and season tickets for the Red Wolves’ 2019 campaign may be purchased through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.