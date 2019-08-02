Arkansas State kicks off fall camp with Friday workout

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - August in Jonesboro means fall camp for Arkansas State. The Red Wolves worked out for the first time Friday morning.
To the surprise of no one, Logan Bonner got the first team reps at quarterback. A-State had a 2 plus hour session on the grass practice fields.
The majority of the Red Wolves workouts in fall camp will be in the morning. Scrimmages are scheduled for Saturday, August 10th and Saturday, August 17th.
Arkansas State opens the season August 31st at home against SMU. Kickoff is at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.