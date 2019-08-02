Art of the steal: Computers stolen from A-State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University police are investigating the theft of five Apple computers valued at $7,766 from the Fine Arts Center, 2412 Quapaw Way.
An employee reported the theft on Thursday.
According to the initial incident report, the first computer was discovered missing on July 22.
At first, the victim thought someone from IT was working on the machine.
Then, on July 31, she noticed that four others were also missing from various rooms in the center.
She called IT and learned they did not have the computers.
Anyone with information on the thefts should contact the UPD at 870-972-2093 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
