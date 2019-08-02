A Better Region 8: Stuff the Bus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The new school year is just around the corner and that means a lot of excitement and trepidation.
It's also the time of the year when we need your help.
This weekend, we are Stuffing Buses across Region 8 to provide needed school supplies.
If you're out shopping at an area Wal-Mart store, Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., please pick up a few extra school supplies and drop them off on the way out the door.
A pack of pencils or paper is much appreciated.
Volunteers will also have a list ready if you want to donate more.
Anything is appreciated.
Let's face it: for many families in Region 8, school supplies are luxury items.
If we all chip in a little to help our next generation, we can make sure our kids are ready and able to learn.
We all remember how tough school is, let's not make it tougher.
Help Stuff the Bus this weekend with KAIT, the United Way, and area public schools.
It’ll make this a better Region 8.
