City partners with county to expand D.A.R.E. program for upcoming school year

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 school district is continuously growing, and now the city is working to make sure its Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program keeps up.
Brookland Schools has a D.A.R.E. Program through the county already.
But, as the number of students keeps growing, now the city is partnering to expand that program.
Brookland School Resource Officer and Patrolman for Brookland Police Department Keith Prescott completed a two-week training program in Oklahoma City.
The purpose was to learn the national D.A.R.E. curriculum.
So, now he's able to teach half of the fifth and seventh graders that go through the program.
"I'm just looking forward to teaching it," Prescott said. "They changed the curriculum to more of a decision-making curriculum versus just say no to drugs and alcohol and things, it's making better choices versus just say no to drugs."
Another new aspect in the program this year is a focus on vaping.
Prescott also said if the school continues to grow, they’ll look into sending Brookland’s new SRO to the training as well to take on even more classes.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.