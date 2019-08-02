FedEx investing $450M for airport expansion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has partnered with FedEx Corp. officials to announce a $450 million investment towards the Memphis International Airport.
The investment is an addition to the $1.1 billion modernization project that is already underway, bringing the investment total to more than $1.5 billion.
According to Memphis Business Journal, FedEx filed a permit for “apron construction, building construction and landscaping” at their world hub. The permit was filed at 2333 Sprankel Avenue, which is part of FedEx’s site at Memphis International Airport.
FedEx officials said the permit relates to a hub expansion project that will add seven more ramps and gates to be used by wide-bodied planes.
“FedEx continues to be both a global leader and a Tennessee icon,” said Lee. “In a fast-paced market, we are proud of this company for continuing to invest with an eye on the future and supporting more than 30,000 Memphis area employees.”
Over the next six years the investment is expected to facilitate construction and installation costs, as well as construction of a new bulk truckload building to support e-commerce needs.
Hub modernization is expected to be complete by 2025 and create multiple jobs.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.