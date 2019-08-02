Friday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

DUNEDIN, Fla. (KAIT/NBC News) - A Florida family found a small gator in their pool and wanted to keep it as a pet.
Barak Granot said he was surprised that the gator even got into their backyard.
They don't live near a lake and have a fence.
Granot contacted authorities and they came out and trapped the gator.
Wildlife officers let Granot's kids safely pet the reptile once they had its mouth taped.
It was released back into the wild.
Alligator experts do not recommend having a gator as a pet.
It can pose an extreme danger to people.
