How bullet-resistant vests can save law enforcement officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Michael Branning has spent years testing law enforcement equipment, including bullet-resistant vests.
"I can see how [the vest] reacts to a number of different rounds out of a number of different weapons," said Branning.
The Desoto County Sheriff’s lieutenant took WMC Action News 5 to the department’s training facility and put a bullet-resistant vest to the test.
Earlier this week, police say Martez Abram shot and killed two Walmart employees and injured a Southaven Police officer.
"The officer that was shot was wearing his vest and it's what saved his life," Deputy Chief Mark Little told WMC on Wednesday.
It's a lifesaving piece of equipment that Lt. Branning says his deputies are required to wear.
"You want to ensure that the vest that you have is something that's lightweight, comfortable to a degree, but also will give a level of protection that the officer needs to get home at the end of the night," said Branning.
The vest we tested is the same level as the one the Southaven Police officer that was struck wore Tuesday.
"That's what the levels determine. How fast of a bullet can this vest stop," said Branning.
At the range, Branning fired several rounds into the vest using a handgun. Not a single bullet went through.
Branning says he's just happy to hear the Southaven Police officer was wearing his vest that morning...
“The reason we go to work everyday. The reason we put on the vest and we put on the belt and we get in car and we do all the things that go along with that is so that we can help those that maybe can’t help themselves,” said Branning.
