Jonesboro woman sentenced in murder case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman arrested in connection with a 2015 murder, but saw her murder conviction overturned by the Arkansas Supreme Court pleaded guilty Friday, weeks before a retrial was scheduled to occur.
Tonisha Mitchell, 25, of Jonesboro was sentenced to 35 years in prison on a first-degree murder charge and a robbery charge, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Grant DeProw said in a media release.
Mitchell was convicted in June 2017 and was sentenced to life in prison in the shooting of Nelson McCullough at his home on West Monroe in Jonesboro.
The Arkansas Supreme Court reversed the conviction in March, saying that Mitchell’s right to a public trial was violated citing the 6th Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article 2, Section 10 of the Arkansas Constitution dealing with a right to a speedy and public trial.
“On this record, we hold that appellant’s constitutional right to a public trial was violated. Our analysis does not require a demonstration of actual prejudice, as both this court and the Supreme Court of the United States have held that a showing of prejudice is not necessary when an applicant’s right to a public trial has been violated,” Justice Robin Wynne said in the ruling. “Consequently, we reverse and remand for a new trial. We do not address the remaining two points on appeal because they are not likely to arise on retrial.”
In the ruling, justices also ordered a new trial for Mitchell, which was set to begin Aug. 26 in Jonesboro.
In a statement, DeProw said the guilty plea was important.
“We are satisfied with the plea. This spares the family the agony of a retrial and it gives justice for the victim. This gives Miss Mitchell an opportunity to live part of her life as a responsible citizen.”
