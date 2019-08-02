Man faces theft by receiving charge in cue stick caper

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation into stolen cue sticks earlier this month has a Craighead County man facing a theft-related charge, according to Craighead County authorities.
Joel Wayne Thurman, 26, Jonesboro was arrested July 12 on suspicion of theft by receiving in the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities interviewed Thurman July 29 about the stolen cue sticks. Thurman told authorities that he denied any knowledge of the pool sticks.
However, authorities listened to recorded phone conversations from Thurman on July 26. In the conversations, Thurman could be heard talking to a woman.
The affidavit noted the woman told Thurman that a family member of his called and asked her what she knew about the cue sticks.
“(The woman) says that she doesn’t know if Lathan Mitchell talked to anybody or not,” authorities said in the affidavit.
Mitchell was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of theft by receiving less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000 in the case.
A $10,000 bond was set for Thurman, who will be arraigned Aug. 30 in circuit court.
