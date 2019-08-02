$20.8 million highway project approved in White County; Highway Commission approves others in Region 8

$20.8 million highway project approved in White County; Highway Commission approves others in Region 8
Several road projects in Region 8 will start within the next few weeks. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 1, 2019 at 9:34 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 9:34 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A nearly $21 million project along U.S. 67 received the go-ahead this week as the Arkansas Highway Commission approved several related projects in the region.

According to a media release from ArDOT, the project will seek to rehabilitate the main lane and shoulders on the highway between Judsonia and the White/Lonoke County line.

The contract, for $20,889,159.20, was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. of Columbia, Mo.

Construction is set to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting, with work set to be done in late 2021.

Other projects announced Thursday by state highway officials were:

  • Mississippi County: Overlay 1.98 miles of Highway 198 between Highway 61 and County Road 623. Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, Inc. of Paragould received the $2,647,422.60 contract. Construction is set to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting; with construction set to be done by late 2019.
  • Clay County: Replace a bridge on Highway 141 over the Little Cache River near McDougal. Capital Paving and Construction, LLC of Jefferson City, Mo. was awarded the $1,575,646.60 contract. Construction is set to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting, with construction set to be done by late 2019.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.