$20.8 million highway project approved in White County; Highway Commission approves others in Region 8

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A nearly $21 million project along U.S. 67 received the go-ahead this week as the Arkansas Highway Commission approved several related projects in the region.
According to a media release from ArDOT, the project will seek to rehabilitate the main lane and shoulders on the highway between Judsonia and the White/Lonoke County line.
The contract, for $20,889,159.20, was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. of Columbia, Mo.
Construction is set to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting, with work set to be done in late 2021.
Other projects announced Thursday by state highway officials were:
- Mississippi County: Overlay 1.98 miles of Highway 198 between Highway 61 and County Road 623. Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, Inc. of Paragould received the $2,647,422.60 contract. Construction is set to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting; with construction set to be done by late 2019.
- Clay County: Replace a bridge on Highway 141 over the Little Cache River near McDougal. Capital Paving and Construction, LLC of Jefferson City, Mo. was awarded the $1,575,646.60 contract. Construction is set to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting, with construction set to be done by late 2019.
