Multiple shootings putting a strain on Jonesboro police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After three shootings throughout the city of Jonesboro within a 12-hour span, Police Chief Rick Elliott spoke to Region 8 News Thursday about the stress it has put on his department.
“We try to get on these cases as quickly as possible,” Chief Elliott said.
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, investigators began what would end up being a busy 12 hours.
“Most of these investigators were out last night and have not been to bed since,” Elliott said. “They start on the case and stay on it sometimes 12, 15, 20 hours.”
It was later learned that a second shooting happened around that some time at the Park Lake Apartments on Kristi Lake Drive.
Hours later, investigators turned their attention to a third shooting on Burke Avenue.
But three shootings so close together, has been a tall order for Chief Elliott’s department.
“It’s stretched our criminal investigation division staff a little thin,” Elliott said.
But Chief Elliott told Region 8 News he is proud of his team.
After hours of work, by Thursday afternoon, investigators had made strides.
Not only were three different crime scenes processed and multiple witnesses interviewed, investigators developed key factors to lead to an arrest in the Burke Avenue Shooting.
“We found some camera footage off of a surveillance camera, which led to identifying the suspect and we subsequently located the clothing and the gun that we believe was used in the shooting,” Elliott said.
The motive in the Burke Avenue shooting remains unclear, but the suspect is set to be in court Friday for a probable cause hearing.
Once charges are filed, police say the suspect’s name will be released.
As far as the other two shootings, no arrests have been made.
