Multiple shootings putting a strain on police department, chief says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday, Aug. 2.
News Headlines
Three shootings in the city of Jonesboro within 12 hours is putting a strain on the police department, Chief Rick Elliott says.
Hop on board: Students and visitors alike will have an opportunity this fall to use electric scooters to get around the A-State campus.
A Region 8 school district is continuously growing, and now the city is working to make sure its Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program keeps up.
Weather Headlines
Skies are clear this Friday morning with cool temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
We'll watch a cluster of storms in eastern Kansas closely, as they are drifting southeast.
Most of that rain activity will miss Region 8 but a couple showers and storms are possible today.
Expect sunshine out the door today and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.
