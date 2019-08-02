NEA Baptist recognized as top performing hospital for cardiac care

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A prestigious award names a Jonesboro hospital as one of the top performing cardiac departments in the country.
NEA Baptist just received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain- MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2019.
This is the top tier award of which NEA Baptist is one of only 225 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
It means the hospital reached the highest standard of care for heart patients.
"We take care of and we manage that patient from the time they get here, throughout their stay, through their discharge and follow up care," Director of Cardiovascular Services Joyce Lemieux said.
"In addition, it means that we do provide very excellent care for cardiac patients," Interventional Cardiologist Nephertiti Efeovbokhan said.
This is the first year that NEA Baptist has reached the Platinum level.
Doctors said it takes the entire department to achieve that kind of honor, and they hope to continue that level of care for years to come.
