Plan for possible water park in Jonesboro announced

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A press conference took place Friday afternoon at Haag Brown’s main office in Hill Park.
Joshua Brown of Haag Brown said they want to create a world class aquatic center called Big Island Water Park and Aquatic Center.
It will be built on 90 acres of city land adjacent to Joe Mack Campbell Park.
Some of the things the park will include is an Olympic pool, a children’s designated area, amphitheatre, and even water slides.
Brown said the water park will be around $30 million, while the aquatic center will cost around $15 million.
The park will be open 115 days out of the year.
Brown said if the propsed sales tax passes, they’ll be submitting the park plans to the oversight committee.
