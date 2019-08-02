Red Wolves Road to the Show - 8/2/19

By Chris Hudgison | August 2, 2019 at 6:04 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 6:04 PM

Arkansas State is represented in Minor League Baseball. Several Red Wolves are working their way up the ladder to the majors. We’ll keep tabs on them regularly on kait8.com.

P Tyler Zuber (Royals)

- 17 saves in 21 opportunities this season with NW Arkansas & Wilmington Blue Rocks, 1.88 ERA this season.

- Promoted to Northwest Arkansas (AA) on June 20th

- Recorded save in Carolina League All-Star Game on June 19th

- 11.2 scoreless inning streak from April 26th to May 20th (8 total appearances)

OF Zach George (White Sox)

- Signed minor league deal with the Royals on August 1st, assigned to NW Arkansas (AA)

- Hitting .213 with 3 HR and 19 RBI with Winston Salem (A Advanced). Played in 48 games with Dash.

- Hit first career grand slam on April 20th

- Selected by White Sox in 2018 MLB Rule 5 Draft

- Hit .263 with 5 HR and 33 RBI in 2018 with the Altoona Curve (AA - Pirates)

C Stuart Levy (Orioles)

- Activated from injured list on August 2nd.

- Promoted to Bowie (AA) on June 17th, homered for Baysox on June 23rd & July 6th.

- Hitting .308 with 2 HR, & 3 RBIs in 5 games with Bowie.

- Played 29 games with Frederick Keys in 2019 (A Advanced)

- Played 3 games with Norfolk in 2018 (AAA)

C Justin Felix (Sioux City Explorers - American Association)

- 4 hits in 15 games

- Homered on July 21st and July 28th.

1B Kyle MacDonald (GCL Yankees)

- Hit first professional home run on July 4th

- Hitting .200 with 1 HR and 4 RBI in first 4 games

- Selected by Yankees in 27th Round of 2019 MLB Draft

P Peyton Culbertson (Marlins)

- 3.26 ERA in 4 starts with Clinton LumberKings (A). Placed on injured list on May 2nd

- Tossed first quality start of 2019 on April 25th: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 6 K

- Selected in 8th Round of 2018 MLB Draft

