Red Wolves Road to the Show - 8/2/19

Arkansas State is represented in Minor League Baseball. Several Red Wolves are working their way up the ladder to the majors. We’ll keep tabs on them regularly on kait8.com.
Red Wolves Road To The Show
- 17 saves in 21 opportunities this season with NW Arkansas & Wilmington Blue Rocks, 1.88 ERA this season.
- 11.2 scoreless inning streak from April 26th to May 20th (8 total appearances)
- Signed minor league deal with the Royals on August 1st, assigned to NW Arkansas (AA)
- Hitting .213 with 3 HR and 19 RBI with Winston Salem (A Advanced). Played in 48 games with Dash.
- Hit first career grand slam on April 20th
- Hit .263 with 5 HR and 33 RBI in 2018 with the Altoona Curve (AA - Pirates)
- Activated from injured list on August 2nd.
- Promoted to Bowie (AA) on June 17th, homered for Baysox on June 23rd & July 6th.
- Hitting .308 with 2 HR, & 3 RBIs in 5 games with Bowie.
- Played 29 games with Frederick Keys in 2019 (A Advanced)
- Played 3 games with Norfolk in 2018 (AAA)
- 4 hits in 15 games
- Homered on July 21st and July 28th.
- Hit first professional home run on July 4th
- Hitting .200 with 1 HR and 4 RBI in first 4 games
- Selected by Yankees in 27th Round of 2019 MLB Draft
- 3.26 ERA in 4 starts with Clinton LumberKings (A). Placed on injured list on May 2nd
- Tossed first quality start of 2019 on April 25th: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 6 K
- Selected in 8th Round of 2018 MLB Draft
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.
