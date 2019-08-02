Sikeston officials receive grant, hope to add iPad Pros to Fire Division

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fire Division in Sikeston, Missouri will be getting a new tool to help keep the community safe.
On Friday, July 5 Sikeston Walmart presented the Department of Public Safety a check for $3,200.
This is through the Walmart Community Grant Program.
According to the department, with the funding they will add four iPad Pros to the Fire Division.
The new technology will help fire personnel get directions to calls for service, allow personnel the opportunity to get more effective incident pre-planning as well as allow for safer operations on scene.
