Starting quarterback, defensive end suspended from Georgia Southern football after arrests this week

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Georgia Southern University football players have been suspended from all football operations after being arrested earlier this week.
Starting quarterback Shai Werts and defensive end Quan Griffin were arrested in separate incidents this week.
Lunsford said that Wertz was arrested Wednesday in Saluda, S.C. He was charged with speeding and misdemeanor possession of cocaine.
Werts is a redshirt junior from Clinton, S.C. He has started at quarterback the last two seasons.
Griffin was arrested Thursday in Florida in connection with a domestic incident. Griffin faces four felony charges including battery and burglary. In total, there are eight charges against Griffin.
Griffin is a junior from Glen Saint Mary, Fla. He played in all 13 games in the 2018 season.
Head coach Chad Lunsford read a statement Friday morning as the team began the first day of practice.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.