Arkansas kicks off fall camp with Friday workout

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Razorbacks kicked off fall camp with a Friday evening workout.
The quarterback race officially begins. Texas A&M transfer Nick Starkel got his first reps with Arkansas. He’ll battle Ben Hicks for the QB1 spot, Hicks arrived in Fayetteville before spring practice and played for Morris previously at SMU.
Coach thrilled with the signal-callers after Day 1.
Arkansas kicks off the season August 31st at home against Portland State. Kickoff is at 3:00pm, the game will be televised on the SEC Network.
