Brookland United Methodist Church hosts clothing giveaway

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Lots of clothing was given away at the Brookland United Methodist Church Friday and Saturday to provide a helping hand to people.
The church hosted their annual “Clothing Giveaway” to help those in need.
The event served over 200 people and gave away over 500 bags, filled with clothing.
The founder and coordinator of the giveaway, Megan Heyl, said that when the event was developed, they didn’t know the impact that it would have across the region.
“It’s families who have lost everything, due to situations like a house fire, or being evicted, or domestic situations where a mother has had to live with just the clothes on her back and her kids, lots of foster parents,” said Heyl. “It’s amazing the reach that we’ve had, to reach people who are really, really in need.”
If you would like to help with the “Clothing Giveaway” next year, you can find more information on the Brookland United Methodist Church Facebook page.
