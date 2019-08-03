Court date set in county road damage case

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man facing a first-degree criminal mischief charge in connection with damage to a county road is set to go to court in September.
According to records on file with Arkansas Court Connect, Joshua Troy Wood, 36, Pangburn will be in court Sept. 3 for a plea and arraignment hearing in Searcy.
An affidavit in the case noted that White County Deputy Blake Ellis went to the 100-block of Green Valley Lane May 16 after getting a call about damage to the road.
“An anonymous caller had reported that Joshua Wood, who resides at 123 Green Valley Drive, had dug a ditch across Green Valley Drive. Deputy Ellis made contact with Wood who admitted that he had dug the roadway up in an attempt to slow down speeding traffic,” the affidavit said.
Ellis said he requested Wood attempt to repair the damage to the road and Wood agreed, placing the dirt and gravel he had removed back into the ditch, the affidavit noted.
According to the affidavit, a woman also reported to deputies that the road damage caused nearly $1,200 worth of damage to her vehicle while county road crews said there was about $500 in damage to the road.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.