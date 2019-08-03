Family sends thank you to first responders

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Martin family is happy to have their loved one another day.
On July 30, Mathieu Martin had just finished his pancakes and had taken a pill. However, he had trouble swallowing it.
He began to choke.
“He was just looking at me, gasping,” Mathieu’s father, Frank Martin, said.
Frank began doing CPR and that helped some with his breathing but within five minutes of calling 911, Engine 4 of the Jonesboro Fire Department arrived.
“They had every piece of equipment they needed to save his life when they came through the door,” Frank said.
Mathieu was saved and could breathe again and the Martins were thankful, but it was another story they wanted to share with Region 8.
“Without them, Mathieu wouldn’t have made it. Both times,” Frank said.
This was actually Mathieu’s third time choking and first-responders have saved his life before.
The family says they appreciate the department coming and doing their job so proficiently. They also believe that the department in the city is second to none.
“They are just as good, just as well-trained as any first responders in the United States,” Frank said.
The family’s praise did not go unnoticed. Firefighter Tyler Tomerlin, from Engine 4, said they never expect to hear the thank you, they are just doing their job.
“We’re really appreciated by this community, it really means a lot I think and it really aspires you to do the best you can,” Tomerlin said.
